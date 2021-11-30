Man accused of firing gun at Atlanta airport turns self in

Kenny Wells, 42, was waiting at the airport's main security checkpoint Nov. 20 when his bag was pulled aside by a Transportation Security Administration worker for a secondary search, police said. During the search, Wells lunged into the bag and grabbed a gun, causing it to go off, police said. Wells then fled with the gun, which was later found in a trashcan at the airport.

Wells turned himself in to the Clayton County jail, police said Tuesday. He's charged with carrying a weapon or long gun at a commercial service airport, reckless conduct, discharging of firearms on property of another and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.