Man accused of chewing off man's ear said victim was a robot

Koryn Daniel Kraemer was charged with second-degree assault in Multnomah County District Court on Wednesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Kraemer, 25, entered a not guilty plea to the charge.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, police and deputies responded to a light rail platform in Gresham after a caller said they could see a lot of blood and an attacker on top of a victim, according to an affidavit of probable cause.