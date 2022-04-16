ajc logo
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range

Law enforcement agents investigate the scene of a fatal robbery at Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range late Friday, April 8, 2022 in Coweta County, Ga., about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta. Authorities say a couple and their grandson are dead after an armed robbery at the gun range. The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. (Clay Neely/The Newnan Times-Herald via AP)

Georgia News
5 hours ago
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead last week

GRANTVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead last week.

Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Friday.

When Grantville officers arrived at the scene of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range on the night of April 8, they discovered the bodies of the gun range's owner, along with his wife and grandson. The victims were identified as Thomas Hawk, 75; Evelyn Hawk, 75; and Luke Hawk, 17.

Investigators said that as many as 40 guns and the range’s surveillance camera were also stolen.

The shooting range is in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles (about 80 kilometers) southwest of Atlanta.

Police Chief Steve Whitlock said the Hawk family was well-known and well-respected in their small, tight-knit community. The Hawks had operated Lock Stock & Barrel for nearly 30 years. Their grandson was on spring break, helping his grandparents at the shop.

Muse was booked into the Coweta County Jail, officials said. Authorities did not release additional information about his arrest and it was not immediately clear whether Muse had an attorney who could comment.

This photo provided by WSB-TV, shows Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting gun range late Friday, April 8, 2022 in rural Coweta County, Ga., about 50 miles (about 80 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta. Authorities say three people are dead after a robbery at the gun range. The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting had been killed, along with his wife and grandson. (WSB-TV via AP)

