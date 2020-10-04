X

Mall shooting kills 1 and injures bystander as others panic

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
An argument at a Georgia mall led to a deadly shooting that also injured a bystander

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — An argument at a Georgia mall led to a deadly shooting that also injured a bystander.

Local news outlets report that 26-year-old Derell Little was shot at the Augusta Mall Saturday and died after he was taken to a hospital.

Richmond County deputies said Little got into a fight with 37-year-old Tony Burton and one of the men pulled a gun. While wrestling over the gun, deputies said Little was shot multiple times. A bystander, 20-year-old Aubrey Adams, was shot in the leg once, but is expected to recover.

Burton was charged Saturday with murder, aggravated assault and possessing a gun during a crime. He remained in jail without bail Sunday. It's unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.

Shoppers said the mall was chaotic following the shooting.

“People were just panicking, crying, running. I just — I panicked myself and I ran, I ran myself as fast as I could,” said Otis Wright told WRDW-TV.

Mall employee Osmond Paschal said he had never seen violence during several years working there.

“When I went to make sure everyone is okay, I had seen blood everywhere,” Paschal said.

