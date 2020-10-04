Mall shooting kills 1 and injures bystander as others panic

Local news outlets report that 26-year-old Derell Little was shot at the Augusta Mall Saturday and died after he was taken to a hospital.

Richmond County deputies said Little got into a fight with 37-year-old Tony Burton and one of the men pulled a gun. While wrestling over the gun, deputies said Little was shot multiple times. A bystander, 20-year-old Aubrey Adams, was shot in the leg once, but is expected to recover.