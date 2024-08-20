Maker of prepared meals will hire 300 new workers in $6 million Georgia expansion

MONTEZUMA, Ga. (AP) — A company that makes prepared meals announced Tuesday that it will expand its plant in south Georgia, hiring 300 more employees and investing $6.3 million.

FreshRealm, based in Ventura, California, makes fresh meals that are delivered or sold in stores. The company opened a plant in Montezuma about two years ago, said Gerald Beckum, executive director of the Development Authority of Macon County. It currently has 136 workers.

The company said it will add several new assembly lines, allowing it to offer more meals and meal kits. President Snow Le said the location allows the company to serve more customers in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions.