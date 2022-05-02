BreakingNews
Trump probe: How would the Fulton County special grand jury work?
ajc logo
X

Maine native pleads guilty to role in U.S. Capitol riot

Georgia News
43 minutes ago
A Maine native has pleaded guilty to a second charge related to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine native has pleaded guilty to a second charge related to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Former Minot resident Mitch Simon told a judge on April 29 that he used a metal bicycle rack outside the Capitol to push police officers who were trying to control the crowd. He admitted guilt to a charge of disorderly and disruptive conduct at the Capitol, the Sun Journal reported.

Simon pleaded guilty earlier this year to a misdemeanor charge for demonstrating inside the Capitol as part of a plea deal. However, prosecutors withdrew their agreement due to new evidence that Simon played a larger role in the insurrection than they thought. Simon took a new deal on Friday.

Simon is now a tree contractor in Georgia. He's scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 12 and faces eight to 14 months in prison.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Trump election probe special grand jury selected in Atlanta
10m ago
Mets play the Braves after McNeil's 4-hit game
9h ago
GA Lottery
12h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top