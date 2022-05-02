Maine native pleads guilty to role in U.S. Capitol riot

Former Minot resident Mitch Simon told a judge on April 29 that he used a metal bicycle rack outside the Capitol to push police officers who were trying to control the crowd. He admitted guilt to a charge of disorderly and disruptive conduct at the Capitol, the Sun Journal reported.

Simon pleaded guilty earlier this year to a misdemeanor charge for demonstrating inside the Capitol as part of a plea deal. However, prosecutors withdrew their agreement due to new evidence that Simon played a larger role in the insurrection than they thought. Simon took a new deal on Friday.