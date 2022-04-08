Mahle shines in 6-3 win as Reds spoil Braves' celebration

Kyle Farmer's second-inning single drove in Tyler Stephenson, who was hit on his foot by a pitch from Fried, for a 1-0 lead.

Fried was faced with the first bases-loaded, no-out situation of his career in the third. Joey Votto's single drove in Jonathan India. Aristides Aquino scored on Stephenson's lineout to right field for a 3-0 lead.

Votto, 38, entered the fifth inning with 6,724 career at-bats — and had never popped out to the pitcher. Votto experienced that career first when he ended the fifth with his popout to Fried.

Votto did an interview with the ESPN broadcast team while playing first base in the fourth inning, providing insight on his positioning and strategy, and reflecting on his 15-year career between pitches. He also joked about combatting his mid-life crisis with a gold or diamond tooth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: The rotation could look much different by the end of the month. LHP Mike Minor (left shoulder soreness) will throw a simulated game in Atlanta on Friday. RHP Luis Castillo (right shoulder soreness) played catch on Thursday and will throw in the bullpen this weekend. Manager David Bell said Minor is “slightly” ahead of Castillo and both could come off the 10-day injured list this month. ... IF Donovan Solano (left hamstring strain) will have at-bats in the simulated game.

Braves: Throwing fastballs timed at 100 mph, rookie right-hander Spencer Strider recorded five strikeouts in two perfect innings. ... Hall of Famer Chipper Jones threw out the ceremonial first pitch. The celebration continues on Sunday, when players will be presented their World Series rings.

UP NEXT

Reds LHP Reiver Sanmartin (2-0, 1.54 ERA in 2021) is scheduled to face Braves RHP Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.34) on Friday night. Each of Sanmartin's wins in his first two major league starts late last season came against Pittsburgh. Morton showed no limitations this spring in his return after suffering a broken leg when hit by a grounder in Game 1 of the World Series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

