Magistrate recommends against tossing case against sheriff

Bly recommended that the motion to dismiss be denied and certified the case ready for trial.

Drew Findling, an attorney for Hill, said in a phone interview that he will ask the U.S. district court judge who gets assigned to the case to review the magistrate judge's decision.

“We’re not losing sight of the fact that, reviewing the facts of the case itself, that the sheriff is completely innocent of those charges,” Findling said.

The indictment alleges that the men were improperly held in a restraint chair for hours even though they had complied with deputies and posed no threat. They suffered pain and bodily injury as a result, prosecutors have said.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in June suspended Hill until the charges against him are resolved or until his term of office is over, whichever comes first. A Fulton County Superior Court judge last month declined Hill's request to order the governor to reinstate him as sheriff.

Hill has previously said the case is politically motivated. His lawyers have argued that the U.S. Department of Justice has never brought criminal charges for any behavior similar to what's alleged in the indictment and that prosecutors targeted him because of his controversial past as sheriff in Clayton County, just south of Atlanta.