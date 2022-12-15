Magic beat Hawks 135-124 for 4th straight victory

Cole Anthony finished the first period with two free throws to make it 50-22, the most points the Magic have ever scored in any quarter. Orlando has its first four-game winning streak since the first four games of the 2020-21 season.

Bol Bol added 21 points, Paolo Banchero had 20 points and six rebounds and Markelle Fultz finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.