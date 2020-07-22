Macon officials OK relocation of 2 Confederate statues

The amended resolution includes several improvements to Rosa Parks Square, including the installation of a Rosa Parks statue, a water wall and a stage area.

The entire project is expected to cost $5 million. The commission believes about $3 million can be raised from private donors and grants .

The resolution says that moving the monuments to the new location will help protect them from future vandalism and helps “to promote or protect the safety, health, peace, security, and general welfare of Macon- Bibb County and its inhabitants.”

Several protests have been organized for the removal of the monument in past years, and more protests occurred after the slayings of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.