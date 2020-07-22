Macon officials OK relocation of 2 Confederate statues

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Two monuments affiliated with the Confederacy are being relocated in a Georgia city.
The Macon-Bibb County Board of Commissioners voted 5-4 Tuesday to approve a resolution to move the monuments from downtown Macon to a park near Rose Hill Cemetery, where Confederate soldiers are buried, The Telegraph reported.
Mayor Robert Reichert said the move sends a message “worth its weight in gold going forward and showing that we want to do the right thing.”
The monuments in Proudeit Park and Cotton Avenue Plaza will be moved when funds are allotted. The resolution includes a provision that if additional time is needed to prepare the sites for the statues at Whittle Park, they will be moved to a temporary storage facility for their protection and preservation.
The Proudeit Park monument was dedicated “to women of the South” by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and is stamped with the years 1861-1865, when Georgia seceded from the United States, the resolution said. The Cotton Avenue Plaza statue represents Confederate men of Bibb County.
The amended resolution includes several improvements to Rosa Parks Square, including the installation of a Rosa Parks statue, a water wall and a stage area.
The entire project is expected to cost $5 million. The commission believes about $3 million can be raised from private donors and grants .
The resolution says that moving the monuments to the new location will help protect them from future vandalism and helps “to promote or protect the safety, health, peace, security, and general welfare of Macon- Bibb County and its inhabitants.”
Several protests have been organized for the removal of the monument in past years, and more protests occurred after the slayings of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.