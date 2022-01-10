Macon mayor pulls support from plastics recycling plant

Opponents dominated a November public hearing on the plan for the authority to help the company issue bonds. The county would not be financially at risk from the industrial revenue bonds, which would help Brightmark borrow money more cheaply and not pay taxes. But opponents don’t want Macon-Bibb to do anything to help the company.

Environmentalists are opposing the plant, in part because it would emit some pollution, but mainly because they fear the Brightmark facility might make it easier to keep making more plastic when plastic waste is fouling natural environments.

The Georgia Water Coalition, in opposing the plant, said it "would result in the release of greenhouse gases and highly toxic dioxins locally while producing fuels that, when burned, will release still more greenhouse gases. The process would also perpetuate our dependence on plastics and fossil fuels by creating new pipelines for unrecyclable plastic waste."

Brightmark CEO Bob Powell said the company’s technology “solves problems, not creates them.”

“We do not incinerate. In fact, our process won’t work if it is incinerated,” Powell said. “I won’t incinerate plastics because I think it’s a bad environmental answer.”

Powell has said the plant would have minimal emissions, similar to a medium-sized hospital.