Macon hopes new garbage contractor can end pickup woes

46 minutes ago
More than 49,000 residents in middle Georgia’s largest county will have a new company picking up their garbage starting Monday, after a previous contractor was terminated over complaints about service

MACON, Ga. (AP) — More than 49,000 residents in middle Georgia's largest county will have a new company picking up their garbage starting Monday, after a previous contractor was terminated over complaints about service.

Ryland Environmental will pick up residential trash and recycling throughout Macon-Bibb County. The company has already been serving about 20% of the county since July.

Ryland Environmental Managing Partner James Lanier tells local news outlets that more than 40,000 trash carts have already been delivered.

Macon-Bibb leaders contracted with Ryland in October, ending a contract with Advanced Disposal/Waste Management. The previous company was faced with complaints about missing trash and recycling pickups. The company blamed the problem on staffing shortages.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says the county will spend more on trash pickup but is absorbing the cost and not passing it on to residents.

