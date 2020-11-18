Macon-Bibb commissioners approve antidiscrimination rules

Supporters say a local process would be easier, faster and cheaper to use than pursuing federal civil rights lawsuits or employment discrimination complaints. Atlanta, Savannah and other Georgia municipalities already have similar ordinances in place.

The rules wouldn’t apply to private schools or any government agencies including public schools. Many of the sharpest disputes over transgender protections have centered on school bathrooms nationwide. Opponents focused on that in Macon, as well as on the larger issue of forcing people to respect lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights when they oppose such behavior on religious grounds.

“In fact, this ordinance takes away the business owners’ freedom to practice religion, and instead coerces many Christian and Jewish faith-based people in our county to accept the LGBTQ lifestyle as one of their moral beliefs,” said former mayoral candidate Blake Sullivan.

Commissioner Valerie Wynn said many people had contacted her to oppose the ordinance. “It seems to be reverse discrimination against women and children, and the rights of these people that want other things besides this,” she said. “Why are we worrying this community about doing this? We have so many other things to worry about.”

But supporters said those who are worried about transgender intrusions in the bathroom were focusing on the wrong thing.

“Transgender individuals are beaten, discriminated and have acts of violence against them at an alarming rate,” Commissioner Virgil Watkins said. “When we talk about murders and suicides and acts of violence, those are the folks that need protection right now.”

Macon would be the 12th city in Georgia to pass this type of ordinance and the first county.