Mack's 22 lead Wofford over Mercer 70-67

Jackson Paveletzke made 3 of 4 free throws, and Corey Tripp split a pair in the final second as Wofford scored the last four points of the game.

Mack shot 7 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Terriers (14-14, 6-9 Southern Conference). Messiah Jones scored 13 points, going 5 of 7 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Paveletzke shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.