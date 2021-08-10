Mack shoots 64 to win decisively at APGA Tour Championship

Winning the Lexus Cup includes a full scholarship into the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying tournament next month in Florida. Mack also gets the use of a Lexus for one year.

Mack also played in two Korn Ferry Tour events this year, making the cut in one of them.

“I've been able to play better with the opportunities that came along,” he said. "Knowing I can play out there (on the PGA Tour) definitely helps my confidence.”

The Tour Championship was the 11th event of the 2021 season on the Advocates Professional Golf Association. TPC Sugarloaf is the sixth TPC property that has hosted APGA Tour events this year in a partnership with the PGA Tour.

The APGA Tour was established to prepare Blacks and other minorities to compete at the highest levels of professional golf.

