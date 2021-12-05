ajc logo
X

Mack, Patterson lead Wofford past Kennesaw State 88-62

Georgia News
2 hours ago
B

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — B.J. Mack scored 24 points, Austin Patterson scored 20 — both career highs — and Wofford easily defeated Kennesaw State 88-62 on Sunday.

Mack hit 9 of 12 shots while Patterson made 6 of 9 including five 3-pointers.

Max Klesmit had 13 points for Wofford (6-3).

Chris Youngblood had 20 points and six rebounds for the Owls (3-6). Spencer Rodgers added 12 points. Kasen Jennings had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GA Lottery
27m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
27m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game
27m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top