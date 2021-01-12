Lynch, Cardona, Cannon finalists for Salute to Service honor

Cannon, the CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment, graduated with honors from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1986. He was an Airborne Ranger, also spending five years as an artillery officer. Upon joining the Falcons organization, he challenged the club to be “best in class” and to “become the benchmark franchise in all of professional sports” for military outreach and appreciation. Cannon has arranged major trips each spring to mingle with military members, and the Falcons became the first NFL team to conduct their own USO Tour.

Cardona attended the Naval Academy for four years, becoming an ensign in the Navy and working as a staff officer at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Rhode Island. In 2017, he was promoted to lieutenant junior grade and served as a junior commissioned officer in the Navy, and in 2019 was promoted to lieutenant. Cardona wears his Naval uniform as the team boards planes for away games. He has facilitated more than a dozen re-enlistment and retirement ceremonies at Gillette Stadium for fellow military members; led free football clinics for military children at bases across New England; and replaced military family member's toys that were burned in a fire three years ago at Joint Base Cape Cod.

Each year during Memorial Day weekend, Cardona helps plant more than 37,000 American flags in the Boston Common to honor those from Massachusetts that lost their lives defending this country.

Former Los Angeles Charger Donnie Edwards, the 2020 recipient, is on the judging panel along with Vice Admiral John Bird (Retired); Lenny Bandy, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and NFL vice president of security; Chad Hennings, an Air Force Academy graduate and three-time Super Bowl champion; Jim Mora, a Marine Corps veteran and former NFL head coach; and ex-NFL player Vincent Jackson, the 2015 Salute to Service Award recipient.

