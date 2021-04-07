Lyft driver's body found under home; Georgia man arrested

The body was identified as Mason. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is performing an autopsy to determine how she died.

Deputies arrested Adam Heard, who lived at the house, charging him with concealing a death, evidence tampering, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, theft of a motor vehicle and violating the terms of his probation.

Heard was jailed awaiting a court appearance. It's unclear if he has a lawyer representing him who could comment on his behalf.

Smith said additional charges could be possible depending on what the autopsy finds.

Mason was reported missing by her fiancé after she went to work as a Lyft driver on Sunday and never came back. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the fiancé called Mason's cellphone around 3 a.m. and she texted back to say she was driving passengers.