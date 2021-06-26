Luis Castillo strong again as Reds beat Braves 4-1

The Reds’ defense helped Castillo when Jonathan India threw out Guillermo Heredia trying to score from first on William Contreras’ double to end the sixth.

Stephenson homered off Edgar Santana. It was his third career pinch-hit homer.

Amir Garrett got three outs for his fifth save.

TRAINERS ROOM

Braves: RHP Mike Soroka will have season-ending surgery after an MRI revealed a complete re-tear of his right Achilles tendon. Soroka originally tore the tendon on Aug. 3 while covering first base. On May 17, he had exploratory surgery which indicated the tendon was healing properly.

Reds: RHP Tejay Antone, who missed 11 games with right forearm inflammation before returning on Monday, is back on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain. LHP Cionel Perez was recalled from Triple-A Louisville. ... RHP Sonny Gray was scheduled to make a rehab start at Louisville on Saturday. He is expected to rejoin the Reds' rotation soon.

UP NEXT

Reds right-hander Tyler Mahle, who ranks fifth in the NL with 11.26 strikeouts per nine innings, is looking to improve at Great American Ball Park, where he has a 6.93 ERA in five starts as compared to 2.01 on the road. The Braves have not announced a starter for Sunday.

