Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
Lue's 22 lead Kennesaw State past Toccoa Falls 110-61

Led by Braedan Lue's 22 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles 110-61 on Tuesday night
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Braedan Lue had 22 points in Kennesaw State's 110-61 season-opening victory over Toccoa Falls on Tuesday night

Lue had eight rebounds for the Owls. Ramone Seals scored 18 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 6 from the line. Jamil Miller had 17 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line.

The Eagles were led by Davon Cottle, who posted 16 points. Toccoa Falls also got 11 points and two steals from Jeremiah Williams. Will Gray-Watson also had 10 points.

Kennesaw State took the lead with 19:14 left in the first half and did not give it up. Lue led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 50-26 at the break. Seals scored a team-high 15 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

