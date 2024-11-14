Lue scores 16 as Kennesaw State defeats Bryan 94-59

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Braedan Lue had 16 points in Kennesaw State's 94-59 win over Bryan on Wednesday night.

Lue also had nine rebounds for the Owls (2-1). Simeon Cottle scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Adrian Wooley shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding nine rebounds and seven assists.

The Lions were led by Trey Morrow, who posted 12 points. Regale Moore added 10 points.