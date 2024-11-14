Breaking: Republicans win 218 US House seats, giving Donald Trump and the party control of government
Lue scores 16 as Kennesaw State defeats Bryan 94-59

Led by Braedan Lue's 16 points, the Kennesaw State Owls defeated the Bryan Lions 94-59 on Wednesday night
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Braedan Lue had 16 points in Kennesaw State's 94-59 win over Bryan on Wednesday night.

Lue also had nine rebounds for the Owls (2-1). Simeon Cottle scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Adrian Wooley shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding nine rebounds and seven assists.

The Lions were led by Trey Morrow, who posted 12 points. Regale Moore added 10 points.

Kennesaw State took the lead with 18:50 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Cottle led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 51-29 at the break. Kennesaw State extended its lead to 72-37 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Jamil Miller scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

