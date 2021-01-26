Lt. gov. wants to keep mail-in ballots but require photo IDs

“We have a great working relationship," Duncan said.

Democrats and voting rights advocates oppose ending no-excuse mail-in ballots, saying Republicans are reacting to their losses by trying to limit a form of voting which swung heavily to favor Democrats in recent months after attacks on mail-in voting by President Donald Trump.

Some Georgia Republicans have also called for changes in partisan terms. Alice O'Lenick, a Republican appointee to the Gwinnett County Board of Registrations and Elections, has resisted calls for her resignation after she told Republicans earlier this month that lawmakers have “got to change the major parts” of Georgia's election laws so Republicans "at least have a shot at winning.”

Georgia’s chief election officer, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, has endorsed the idea of ending no-excuse absentee voting, used by about 1.3 million voters in the November election — saying it's too hard for counties to process large numbers of mail-in ballots. He also wants a photo ID requirement for absentee voting, despite repeatedly saying that there was no evidence of systemic fraud.

Duncan also said he would support giving Attorney General Chris Carr the power to present evidence of election crimes to a statewide grand jury, instead of relying on local grand juries.

“It just gives the opportunity to remove any sense of local politics out of it," Duncan said.