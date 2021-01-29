LSU women use big 4th quarter to upset No. 22 Georgia 60-52

LSU outscored Georgia 25-11 in the fourth quarter, including runs of seven and six straight points. Young's pull-up jumper and conversion of the three-point play gave the Tigers the lead for good at 50-47 with 4:46 left.

Awa Trasi added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Faustine Aifuwa had 12 points and six boards for the Tigers (7-7, 5-3), who pulled even with the Bulldogs in the SEC standings.