LSU uses 10-run 8th inning to beat Kennesaw State 14-11

The Owls took a 7-4 lead in the top of the fourth on Tyler Simon's two-run homer. Kennesaw State added four more in the fifth on Nick Hassan's RBI double, a run-scoring single by Josh Hatcher and Simon's two-run double to take a seven-run lead.

Hatcher went 3-for-4 with an RBI and four runs scored for Kennesaw State. Simon drove in four.