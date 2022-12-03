LSU QB Daniels hurt again, leaves SEC title game vs Georgia

As Ramos was preparing for the kick, Daniels already was being escorted to the LSU locker room.

At the end of the half, LSU coach Brian Kelly said Daniels was “obviously banged up but he's a tough kid and he's out there competing.”

Daniels completed 16 of 24 passes for 208 yards with one touchdown — a 53-yarder to Kayshon Boutte — and one interception in the half. Normally a dual-threat at quarterback, Daniels lost six yards on six carries in the half and was sacked three times.

Georgia announced at the start of the second half that wide receiver Ladd McConkey and right tackle Warren McClendon would not return after suffering injuries in the first half.

