LSU defeats Georgia 72-67 in opening round of SEC Tournament

Williams had eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Tigers (14-18). He was 8 for 8 on free throws and the Tigers made 20 of 26 as a team. Hannibal had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Phillips added 13 points with 10 rebounds. Miller finished with 10 points.

Georgia (16-16) had five players in double figures led by the 13 points of Bridges and Hill. Terry Roberts added 12 points, Kario Oquendo 10, and Abdur-Rahim 10.

In the first half, the Tigers turned five early Georgia turnovers into seven points and built a 22-14 lead shortly after the under-8 media timeout. After the timeout, the Tigers scored six of the next eight points, pushing their lead to 27-16. By half's end, LSU had a 16-2 advantage in second-chance points, only one turnover, and a 42-30 lead.

