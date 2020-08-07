LSU adds Missouri, Vanderbilt in revamped SEC schedule

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide gained a split of sorts against the Missouri Tigers but will face a Kentucky squad seeking its fifth consecutive bowl game and third win in a row. On the other hand, 'Bama is 37-2 all time against the Wildcats.

Florida's new lineup features a bit of both worlds. The Gators host an Arkansas squad that went 0-8 in SEC play last fall but travel to College Station, Texas, to meet an Aggies team coming off an 8-5 finish.

Finalizing the schedule wrapped up a busy Friday of coronavirus-related adjustments for the SEC .

Earlier Friday, the SEC announced its initial COVID-19 protocols for fall sports including football. Testing for football will typically come six days and three days before competition.

Coaches, staff and other personnel will be required to wear face coverings on the sidelines at sporting events this fall. The initial guidelines include testing requirements, procedures for infections and contact tracing and protocols for quarantine and isolation.

