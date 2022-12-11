ajc logo
Loyola Chicago beats Clemson 76-58 at Holiday Hoopsgiving

Georgia News
1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Philip Alston scored 23 points, Braden Norris added 19 and Loyola Chicago cruised to a 76-58 victory over Clemson in the fourth game of the Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday at State Farm Arena.

Loyola took the lead for good with 11:43 remaining in the first half and scored the last seven points of the half to take a 37-26 lead into the break. The Tigers pulled to 63-55 with 6:36 to play, but the Ramblers closed on a 13-3 run.

Alston and Norris were a combined 16 of 26 from the floor and had nine of Loyola's 12 3-pointers. Tom Welch and Jayden Dawson added nine points apiece for Loyola (5-5), which shot 27 of 48 (56%) overall and made 12 of 24 from distance.

Chase Hunter scored 13 points and Alex Hemenway had 12 for Clemson (8-3). The Tigers shot 39% (21 of 54) from the field and missed 18 of 21 of their 3-point attempts. Hunter Tyson added 10 points.

State Farm Arena was also the site of Loyola's wins over Nevada and Kansas State during its run to the 2018 NCAA Final Four.

Clemson plays at home against Richmond on Saturday. Loyola will look to make it three wins in a row when it hosts Albany on Dec. 18.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

