Loyola Chicago beats Clemson 76-58 at Holiday Hoopsgiving

Loyola took the lead for good with 11:43 remaining in the first half and scored the last seven points of the half to take a 37-26 lead into the break. The Tigers pulled to 63-55 with 6:36 to play, but the Ramblers closed on a 13-3 run.

Alston and Norris were a combined 16 of 26 from the floor and had nine of Loyola's 12 3-pointers. Tom Welch and Jayden Dawson added nine points apiece for Loyola (5-5), which shot 27 of 48 (56%) overall and made 12 of 24 from distance.