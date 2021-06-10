Loyd leads 5 Seattle starters in double figures, Storm win

Breanna Stewart had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Sue Bird added 11 points and six assists for Seattle (8-2), which rebounded after a last-second loss to Dallas on Sunday. Stephanie Talbot chipped in 13 points off the bench, Mercedes Russell also scored 11 and Katie Lou Samuelson added 10.

Bird and Talbot each made three of Seattle's 12 3-pointers compared to Atlanta's 3-for-26 shooting from behind the arc. The Storm shot 55.6% from the field, including 12 of 22 behind the arc. Seattle also hit 13 of 16 free throws.