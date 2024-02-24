Love tops Atlanta qualifying, becomes 1st NASCAR Xfinity driver to win pole in first 2 career races

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Jessie Love became the first driver to win poles in his first two career NASCAR Xfinity starts by claiming the top spot on Friday in Atlanta.

Love won the pole for Saturday's race with a best time of 31.87 seconds on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s 1.54-mile track.

The 19-year-old Love also won the pole for last week's season-opening Daytona Xfinity race. He finished 20th at Daytona.