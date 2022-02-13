Love leads No. 11 Georgia Tech women past Clemson in OT

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen buried a jumper with 3 seconds left to put Georgia Tech on top 77-75, but Washington scored in the paint at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Georgia Tech never trailed in the extra period after Nerea Hermosa and Lahtinen had back-to-back layups to open the scoring.

Cubaj finished with 22 points and seven assists for the Yellow Jackets. Hermosa added 19 points and nine rebounds. Bates scored 17.

Washington did her damage on 16-of-23 shooting with three 3-pointers for Clemson. Bradford added 18 points.

The Clemson single-game scoring record is 45 set by Barbara Kennedy against Claflin in 1979. Kennedy owned nine of the Tigers' top 10 scoring efforts until Washington cracked the list.

The Yellow Jackets have won 12 of the last 13 match-ups with Clemson to grab a 46-45 lead in the all-time series.

Georgia Tech will host No. 18 Notre Dame on Thursday.

