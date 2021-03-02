Louisville's Dana Evans repeats as ACC's top women's player

Evans' selection by the league's 15 head coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel marks the program's fifth in six seasons, following Asia Durr in 2018 and 2019 and Myisha Hines-Allen in 2016. Louisville also matched Duke (2000-05) for the longest streak in league history.

League coaches chose North Carolina State’s Wes Moore as coach of the year and Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld as freshman of the year. The Blue Ribbon Panel named Georgia Tech’s Nell Fortner as coach of the year and Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso as the best freshman.