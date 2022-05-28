Louisiana's 1st John Robert Lewis Scholar from Ringgold, LSU

As a John Robert Lewis Scholar, Moore will participate in the Congressional Civil Rights Pilgrimage and make two trips to Washington to connect with representatives from national, state, and local governments, businesses and nonprofits engaged in social impact work. There also will be virtual sessions about racial, economic and social inequities, and each participant will have an oral history project.

“Throughout my life, my parents and pastor have always stressed the importance of showing faith through authentic service to my community," Moore said.

He has served on the National 4-H Council Board of Trustees, National 4-H Young Alumni Advisory Committee and as LSU collegiate 4-H co-president. He is the music director of Full Gospel United Pentecostal Church in Baton Rouge.

Moore hopes to use his experiences and education to pursue a career in public service in Louisiana.