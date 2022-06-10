Louisiana scam means 33 months, $9800 from Atlanta man

Judge Donald E. Walter sentenced Andre Deaveon Reese, 32, to two years and nine months in prison and ordered him to pay the two Louisiana victims nearly $9,800 restitution, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a news release Friday. The victims were 75 and 78 years old.

Online court records show that Walter sentenced Reese on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in February to one count of wire fraud conspiracy.