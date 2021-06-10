Louisiana orchestra's next top executive from Omaha Symphony

Anwar Nasir is coming to New Orleans from Nebraska, where he is chief revenue and advancement officer for the Omaha Symphony, the Louisiana Philharmonic's board of trustees said in a news release. He will start the new job on July 19.

“The LPO is one of the crown jewels of the Greater New Orleans area. It has proven to be innovative and resilient from its inception and continues to expand its relationship to the community it serves,” Nasir said. “It is my hope that we can amplify that energy and find new ways to bring music to people near and far.”