Louisiana man tied to dogfighting ring gets 14-months

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Dangelo Cornish, 36, of Greensburg, Louisiana, got 14 months and two years of probation in the case, WBRZ-TV reported.

In a plea deal, Cornish admitted to having five pit bulls at his home that were being trained to fight, prosecutors said. Cornish was caught after a wiretap intercepted conversations with members of the Valley Street drug ring where he discussed the dogfighting operation.