Georgia News

Louisiana man held in shooting death of Georgia man on Greyhound bus in Mississippi

A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Georgia man aboard a bus traveling through Mississippi
52 minutes ago

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Georgia man aboard a bus traveling through Mississippi.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Monday that the fatal shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Sunday as the Greyhound bus was on Interstate 10 near Ocean Springs, and the suspect was captured about 3 a.m. Monday after local deputies saw him crossing the interstate.

Rashad Price, 26, of Slidell, Louisiana, is charged with murder in the killing of Jay Jackson, 25, of Decatur, Georgia. Price was being held without bond Monday in the jail of Jackson County, Mississippi. An employee at the jail said booking documents did not show whether Price was represented by an attorney.

The MBI news release said that after the fatal shooting, Price demanded that the bus driver stop so he could he could leave the vehicle. The driver went to the nearest exit and called 911, the release said.

No other passengers were injured.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes2h ago

BREAKING
Gas leak leads to evacuations, road closures in SW Atlanta
39m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Wise Smith to forge ahead with challenge against Willis in Fulton DA race

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Turning offices into homes could help Atlanta, but no ‘silver bullet’

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Turning offices into homes could help Atlanta, but no ‘silver bullet’

Credit: TNS

Attorney in Fulton Trump case fights to keep his law license
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves sign pitcher Jesse Chavez to minor league deal, giving veteran chance for 5th...
59m ago
Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
2h ago
Hill scores 21 as Georgia beats Wake Forest 72-66 in NIT
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta