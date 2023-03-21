Louisiana man charged with hiding death of Georgia visitor

Baton Rouge police arrested 45-year-old Derrick Perkins on Monday. They said Perkins is a drug dealer who took drugs with Nathan Millard of Covington, Georgia, while Millard was visiting Baton Rouge on a business trip in late February.

Arresting documents say that police suspect Millard died from an accidental overdose and Perkins kept the man’s body in the trunk of his car for up to four days before dumping it behind a shuttered funeral home. A passerby called 911 after finding the body March 6.