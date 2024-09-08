Georgia News

Louisiana-Lafayette spoils Kennesaw State's first FBS home game in program history

Elijah Davis rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns, Zylan Perry added 104 yards rushing and another score and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Conference USA newcomer Kennesaw State 34-10 to spoil the Owls’ first FBS home game in program history
27 minutes ago

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Elijah Davis rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns, Zylan Perry added 104 yards rushing and another score and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Conference USA newcomer Kennesaw State 34-10 on Saturday to spoil the Owls' first FBS home game in program history.

Louisiana-Lafayette (2-0, 1-0), which opened the season with a 40-10 victory over in-state Grambling, is 2-0 for the fifth time since 2000. The Ragin' Cajuns have a week off before hosting Tulane.

Kennesaw State opened the scoring in the first quarter after a 16-play drive. But ULL scored the next 34 points before a fourth-quarter field goal by the Owls.

Three of Louisiana-Lafayette's four touchdown plays were from 3-yards out or less. Davis scored ULL's first touchdown with 6:02 left in the second quarter on a 1-yard run to cap an 80-yard drive. Davis also ended a 79-yard drive on another 1-yard run to make it 34-7 with 49 seconds left in the third.

Perry added a 19-yard TD run in the second and Ben Wooldridge found Robert Williams for a 3-yard score early in the third.

Wooldridge threw for 184 yards and a touchdown for ULL.

Kennesaw State (0-2, 0-1) was held to 12 first downs and 204 total yards.

It marked the 10th school that Louisiana-Lafayette has faced in the current Conference USA configuration. ULL is 72-71-7 all-time against current CUSA members.

