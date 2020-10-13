Louisiana helps inshore shrimpers buy turtle escape hatches

They cost $150 to $350 each, and boats have nets on both sides. About 600 to 700 Louisiana boats will need the devices, according to the news release.

“I commend the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and their funding partners for putting this program together,” Edwards said. “My administration is committed to getting as much funding as possible to assist our fishing community.”

Sources of money include the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the Deepwater Horizon Sea Turtle Early Restoration Project, the statement said.

Boats less than 40 feet (12 meters) long don’t need the devices. The grids are set into the nets near the small end.

Offshore trawls hold TEDs with bars 4 inches (10 centimeters) apart to deflect anything bigger to an opening at the top of the net. To protect smaller turtles, skimmer net TEDS will have 3-inch (7.6-centimer) openings, NOAA said.

The program is open to shrimpers who have current residential skimmer gear licenses, boats at least 40 feet long, and who have reported landings from 2018 to 2020.

Participants must attend a workshop put on by the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and NOAA's gear monitoring team. Topics will include specifications for the skimmer TEDs, a review of the sea turtle regulations, where to buy approved TEDs and details of the repayment program.

FILE - In this June 30, 2019, file photo provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, a loggerhead sea turtle returns to the ocean after nesting on Ossabaw Island, Ga. Louisiana will help inshore shrimpers buy turtle escape hatches that will be required next year for some boats, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. The program affects only Louisiana shrimpers requiring turtle excluder devices in some skimmer trawls to take effect in all Gulf and southeastern Atlantic states on April 1, 2021. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited