Louisiana defeats Georgia Southern 94-87

Williams was 6-of-14 shooting, including 4 for 10 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Ragin' Cajuns (18-4, 8-2 Sun Belt Conference). Jordan Brown added 20 points and Terence Lewis II had 16. The Ragin' Cajuns picked up their eighth straight victory.

The Eagles (12-11, 5-5) were led by Kaden Archie and Tyren Moore, who each added 16 points. Jalen Finch also recorded 15 points.