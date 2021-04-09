Louisiana community college head will leave after 6 months

“I have been trying to meet commitments and goals outside the college that I had planned to pursue upon my retirement from the Georgia system,” the news release quoted from his written message to faculty and staff at Delta. “I have come to realize I cannot do both."

“I humbly apologize for not having accurately assessed the demands of a move to another state and the level of commitment I was willing to make to starting fresh in a new environment before accepting this post,” he wrote.