Lou Williams' hot shooting helps Hawks beat Bucks 111-104

Point guard Trea Young (left ankle sprain) was held out for the second consecutive game, leaving Atlanta without its top scorer.

After holding Atlanta to 17 second-quarter points, Milwaukee led 51-43 at halftime.

A jumper by Antetokounmpo to open the second half gave the Bucks their first double-digits lead at 53-43, but they couldn't pull away.

Williams' first 3-pointer — his first field goal after seven misses — gave Atlanta its first lead of the second half at 85-84 with 6:59 remaining.

Williams added two more 3s in a string of five consecutive long-distance baskets that gave Atlanta a 98-90 lead. Bogdanovic added two 3s in the run, and a layup by Williams pushed the lead to 100-90.

TIP-INS

Bucks: F. P.J. Tucker (sore left ankle) did not play, but coach Mike Budenholzer said “we anticipate this should be very short-term. I think he’s in a good place as long as we stay on top of it all.”

Hawks: Atlanta's last win over Milwaukee came on March 31, 2019. ... Coach Nate McMillan said Young “hasn't done anything the last couple of days” in terms of basketball activities while rehabbing the ankle injury. Young's status is uncertain for Monday's game at Detroit, though he said in a TV interview near the Hawks bench during the game he is improving every day. ... C Clint Capela, who missed one game with back contusion, was cleared to start after participating in pregame warmups. He had 14 rebounds, giving him at least 10 for the 13th consecutive game and 48th time in 53 games.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Continue a four-game road trip at Charlotte on Tuesday.

Hawks: Visit Detroit on Monday to complete back-to-back.

___

The Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks fight for a rebound during first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) knocks the rebound away from Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) tries to block Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) blocks Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray