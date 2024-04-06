Lottie Woad delivers Masters-like charge to win Augusta National Women's Amateur

Lottie Woad of England delivered a Masters-like charge Saturday with three birdies over her last four holes, the last one a 15-foot putt on the 18th hole for a 3-under 69 and a one-shot victory in the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

“I've watched this ever since I was younger, and to win it is really special,” said Woad, a sophomore at Florida State.

The fifth edition of the Augusta National Women's Amateur — the final round coming on Saturday at Augusta National before the Masters — was a two-player race that ended with a birdie-birdie finish.

Woad, who started the final round at Augusta National with a two-shot lead, fell behind when Bailey Shoemaker finished off a remarkable bogey-free round of 66.

And then it got worse for Woad, a 20-year-old sophomore at Florida State. She played defensively on the par-5 13th, pulling her approach to the top shelf with the pin down below, just as it is for Sunday at the Masters. The three-putt bogey put her two behind and running out of holes.

And then she delivered moments so typical on the back nine at Augusta National.

It started with a 10-foot par save on the 14th when she got up-and-down from behind the green. She holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th, and narrowly made one from about the same length at the next hole.

Woad birdied the 17th with a shot about 10 feet away to the back left pin, and then gave herself a chance with an approach to 15 feet behind the hole. The winning putt was good all the way, and Woad lightly pumped her fist.

“You're now a part of Augusta National history,” Masters Chairman Fred Ridley said in Butler Cabin, where Woad received a trophy, but no green jacket.

Shoemaker, a freshman at USC, did all she could. She played brilliantly to the dangerous left pin on the par-4 11th and made her final birdie on the par-3 16th with a tee shot that narrowly cleared the bunker and settled 3 feet away.

“Lottie had a heck of a finish, birdies on the last two holes,” Shoemaker said. “A little disappointed, but I did everything I could.”

Shoemaker had more history at Augusta National, playing practice rounds the last two years and competing in the Drive, Chip and Putt Finals in 2018 in the Girls 12-13 division.

“I came runner-up in that, too,” Shoemaker said with a smile. “It's an amazing place, awesome that women's golf is taking a turn for the better.”

Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden, the No. 1 player in the women's amateur ranking and a fifth-year senior at LSU, had to settle for her third top-3 finish.

She started four shots behind but never got closer than two shots, closing with a 69 to finish alone in third. Lindblad was runner-up at the Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2022 and tied for third in 2021.

“I feel every time I come in here, I just have a smile on my face. It doesn’t matter how it goes,” Lindblad said. “You’re happy to be here. It’s such an amazing experience and a test for your golf game for sure.”

