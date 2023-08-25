Los Angeles takes on Atlanta, seeks 4th straight road win

Los Angeles looks to prolong its three-game road win streak with a victory over Atlanta
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago
X

Los Angeles Sparks (14-18, 8-10 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (16-17, 10-8 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sparks -1.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Atlanta looking to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Dream are 9-7 in home games. Atlanta ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 84.5 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Sparks are 5-10 on the road. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 1.7.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Sparks won 85-74 in the last matchup on Aug. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyne Howard is averaging 17.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Ogwumike is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Sparks. Jordin Canada is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Sparks: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Nia Coffey: out (hand).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

UPDATE
The last of 19 defendants in Trump case surrenders at Fulton jail1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES: The scene at the Fulton County Jail
3h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trump makes history by surrendering at Fulton jail
16h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

THE JOLT
Mug shot merch? Trump cashes in on Fulton jail surrender
6h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

THE JOLT
Mug shot merch? Trump cashes in on Fulton jail surrender
6h ago

Credit: Shawn Still for state Senate

Georgia senator in Trump probe is latest seeking move to federal court
4h ago
The Latest
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
2h ago
New York man sentenced to 3 months in prison for threats to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
3h ago
Your only chance to see a blue moon this year is happening soon
6h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13h ago
Mug shot of Donald Trump released
17h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top