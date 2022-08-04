ajc logo
Los Angeles takes on Atlanta on 5-game losing streak

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Los Angeles looks to end its five-game skid when the Sparks take on Atlanta

Los Angeles Sparks (11-19, 6-11 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (13-17, 5-11 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles comes into the matchup with Atlanta as losers of five straight games.

The Dream have gone 7-9 at home. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 78.2 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Sparks are 5-11 on the road. Los Angeles is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Sparks defeated the Dream 85-78 in their last matchup on July 21. Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with 20 points, and Tiffany Hayes led the Dream with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyne Howard is shooting 36.9% and averaging 15.6 points for the Dream. Hayes is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Katie Lou Samuelson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sparks, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Ogwumike is averaging 18.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 74.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Sparks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

