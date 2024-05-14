Georgia News

Los Angeles hosts Atlanta to start season

The Los Angeles Sparks begin the season at home against the Atlanta Dream
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks

Long Beach, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dream -5.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Sparks host the Atlanta Dream for the season opener.

Los Angeles went 17-23 overall with a 10-10 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Sparks averaged 8.5 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

Atlanta went 19-21 overall last season while going 8-12 on the road. The Dream averaged 82.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 84.0 last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Azura Stevens: out (arm).

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Tara Baker’s family thanks investigators who solved case after 23 years

Credit: File Photo

Ex-Facebook, Nike DEI leader sentenced to more than five years in prison

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Boos, cheers and kaffiyehs worn in silent protest at Emory commencement

Credit: Greater Vidalia Chamber and Toombs County Development Authority

Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer announces $130M Georgia project

Credit: Greater Vidalia Chamber and Toombs County Development Authority

Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer announces $130M Georgia project

Credit: Ben Gray

Residents worry about battery storage plant moving into neighborhood
The Latest

Credit: AP

Short drives in go-ahead run as Braves top Cubs 2-0 despite another strong start from...
Arkansas and coach John Calipari will face former team at Kentucky in SEC next season
Cubs place reliever Adbert Alzolay on injured list with right forearm strain and recall...
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump hush money trial: A timeline of key events in the case
CONCERT REVIEW
Diana Ross in Atlanta concert: Still the boss on stage at age 80
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia