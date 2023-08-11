Los Angeles hosts Atlanta following Ogwumike's 20-point showing

Los Angeles hosts the Atlanta Dream after Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points in the Los Angeles Sparks' 87-80 victory over the Indiana Fever
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Atlanta Dream (15-13, 9-8 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (11-18, 6-10 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Atlanta Dream after Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points in the Los Angeles Sparks' 87-80 win against the Indiana Fever.

The Sparks are 7-8 on their home court. Los Angeles ranks second in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing 81.6 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Dream are 7-8 on the road. Atlanta has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Dream won the last meeting 90-79 on July 6. Allisha Gray scored 23 points to help lead the Dream to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordin Canada is averaging 13.3 points, six assists and 1.9 steals for the Sparks. Ogwumike is averaging 19.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Cheyenne Parker is averaging 14 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Dream. Gray is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Dream: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Karlie Samuelson: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

