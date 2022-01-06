Los Angeles faces Atlanta, seeks 4th straight home win

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is scoring 19.5 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Lakers. James is averaging 32.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Trae Young is scoring 28.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Cameron Reddish is averaging 16.6 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 111.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, 43.1 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Hawks: Gorgui Dieng: out (health protocols), Trae Young: out (back), De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), John Collins: out (health and safety protocols), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (health protocols), Jalen Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), Cameron Oliver: out (health and safety protocols), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.