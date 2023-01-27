Los Angeles faces Atlanta, aims for 4th straight road win

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 112-108 in the last meeting on Jan. 9. Trae Young led the Hawks with 30 points, and Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 27.1 points and 9.9 assists. Dejounte Murray is shooting 47.4% and averaging 20.1 points over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Norman Powell is shooting 48.8% and averaging 16.1 points for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 118.9 points, 40.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 117.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: day to day (asthma symptoms).

Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr.: day to day (rib), John Wall: out (abdominal).

